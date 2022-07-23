2023 DL/ATH Saimone Davis Commits To BYU

BYU received their second commitment of the weekend as Saimone Davis announced his commitment to BYU.

Davis is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, On3 Sports, and Rivals. Davis received a scholarship offer from the Cougars while attending the BYU summer camp in June. Davis chose BYU over several other competing offers including Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia, Utah State, and several others.

Davis is a big kid coming in at 6’5” and 225lbs. Predominately playing offense, he is listed as a tight end recruit but was offered by BYU to play defense. Defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Davis an offer after he impressed at BYU’s camp. With his size and frame, Davis has the build to grow into a legit edge prospect.

After BYU lost out on Hunter Clegg there was some questions as to if they will have another option at edge in next years recruiting class. He has a lot to learn and develop as he transitions to the defensive side of the ball but if he can figure that out then BYU could have found themselves a great recruit.

Davis is the ninth BYU commit in the class of 2023. He joins DL Stanley Raass and LB Pierson Watson as the only recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

You can watch Davis’ highlights below.