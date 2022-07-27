Notre Dame Reveals Uniform for Vegas, What Should BYU Wear?

Wednesday morning, Notre Dame put out a creative, “Hangover”-themed video hyping up their game in Las Vegas against BYU on October 8. It also served as a uniform reveal.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

First off, those are awesome. The classic Notre Dame gold mixed with prints paying homage to their campus in South Bend mixed with the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas is excellent. Personally, it’s a relief that they are not wearing something truly atrocious like their sets from Yankee Stadium or something more resembling a bad rendition of Baylor. These will look good against BYU. This looks like classic Notre Dame, sprinkled with some pizzazz.

Now the question is, what will BYU counter with? It looks like they will be unable to go with the uniform set shown in their original poster for this game, since it has BYU in white tops. Obviously, both teams cannot wear white tops.

It might be safe to assume they will just swap out the white top for the royal one, making it a royal-out, with the “GIFF” gray facemasks.

BYU actually never wore the “royal rush” sets with the gray facemasks last season. This would be a chance to debut such a look. Their royal rush game last year featured the chrome royal facemasks.

Either way, it needs to be royal. Otherwise, it would be a huge missed opportunity against such a prime-time opponent in a prime location in the desert.

Any combination of royal is hard to dislike in this scenario. Going with the classic royal home look would be a big win too, with white helmets and white pants layering the royal tops.

Another possibility is “The Virgil,” as seen in BYU’s epic showdown with Virginia last year. This would flex the new glossy finish on the royal lids, along with royal tops with white pants.

What if BYU wore a uniform combination they didn’t wear last year? Before the era of colored lids, BYU donned white helmets with royal tops and pants several times. Most recently, in 2020, against Troy.

This set would be the perfect antithesis to Notre Dame’s look, with their all-white top and pants with gold lid. It’s just enough royal blue to offset the white from the Irish but also avoids being monochromatic.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see BYU go with a brand new uniform combination — maybe a new alternative helmet?

Any way you slice it, if BYU chooses royal, this game will be an unbelievable matchup on the field that is pleasing to the eye. BYU’s biggest miss would be to opt for navy, which is actually Notre Dame’s main color. BYU is best in royal. Notre Dame fans are going to show up in droves to this game, a lot of them donning navy blue. If the Cougars opted for navy, the two fanbases would be indistinguishable in the stands. BYU fans would stick out in contrast with the eye-popping royal look as the players would on the field.

The Cougars and Fighting Irish square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on October 8. The tickets are selling fast. This looks to be one of the most anticipated games in recent memory for Cougar fans.