Matchups Set for Battle 4 Atlantis, BYU to Open Versus USC

BYU is participating in one the premier non-conference tournaments this Thanksgiving (November 23-25) at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The field was released Friday afternoon and BYU will open versus USC. The game will be at 5:00 EST on ESPN2 on November 23 — one day before Thanksgiving.

Based on how previous years have been done, BYU will play either Tennessee or Butler in the next round. Traditionally the two early games are on the same side of the bracket and the two late games are on the other side. Each team will play 3 games in the tournament.

USC was a 6 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Trojans lose top player and leading scorer Isaiah Mosley to the NBA, but return other key contributors. BYU played the Trojans in 2020 and lost 79-53.

Any matchup BYU has will likely be a Quad One or Quad Two game. Matchups on neutral floors need to be versus a team in the NET top 50 to be a quad one and in the 51-100 range to be a quad two.

This will be part of a loaded Thanksgiving week for BYU athletics, with three marquee games Wednesday-Friday and football playing at Stanford Saturday.

Below is what we know about the non-conference schedule. BYU has 3 games left to fill.