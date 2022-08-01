3-Star 2023 Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits To BYU

A new month, a new commitment as tight end Matthew Fredrick announces his commitment to BYU.

Fredrick is rated a 3-Star recruit by 247 Sports. Fredrick received an offer from BYU back in June after impressing coaches at BYU’s summer camp. BYU was Fredrick’s first Power-5 offer. He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Army, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico St, and Idaho.

Fredrick preps at East High School in Salt Lake City. He has a large frame being listed at 6’5” and 230lbs. He has not been recruited quite like the other tight ends BYU has offered in the 2023 class but that more so has to do with the offense his school runs, not the player himself. East HS doesn’t pass as much to get him the stats and film like others in his class.

However, when you do watch his film there is a lot to like. On the blocking side of things, Fredrick does a good job of staying low to power through a defender which can be challenging for someone his height. He is good about getting off the ball quick to take on defenders at the second level. When it comes to receiving, there is a lot to be excited about. He uses his frame to his advantage to overpower defenders and come down with the ball. In open space has long, smooth strides. He is raw as a pass catcher but getting into college training and an offense with a heavier volume of passing could do wonders for Fredrick’s development.

Fredrick is the tenth commit in the 2023 class as well as the second tight end joining 4-star Jackson Bowers.

You can watch Fredrick’s highlights below.