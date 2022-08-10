BYU Makes Top 6 For 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes

BYU Hoops is in the running for one of its top 2023 targets, as 4-star forward Keanu Dawes included BYU in his top 6 along with Texas A&M, Texas, Rice, Oklahoma State, and Utah.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the 103rd best player in the class.

Keanu has ties to BYU and the state of Utah. Keanu lived in Utah until he was 9 years old and goes back to visit the state regularly. His uncle is former BYU big man Derek Dawes, who was a Cougar from 2000-2006. Keanu told me last month that Derek has wanted him to go to BYU “for as long as I can remember.”

Keanu is a late bloomer and has blown up in recruiting circles since the beginning of the year. He grew up playing guard, but a massive growth spurt projects him as a four at the college level with guard skills.

BYU has a tall task ahead of them if they are to land Keanu, but Coach Pope and other BYU assistants have been talking to Keanu regularly. Pope went to Texas last month to watch Keanu in person. Keanu recently told me that he has a great relationship with Coach Pope.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Pope! It feels like he’s at almost all of my games; he just is always showing support and I just love the energy he has.”

Keanu would be an immediate contributor if he chooses BYU and a foundational piece as BYU enters the Big 12. He can score from all 3 levels and is a versatile defender.

You can watch highlights from Keanu below.