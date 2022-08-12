Utah High School Preview For 2023 BYU Football Recruiting

Utah high school football kicks off the 2023 season this weekend. BYU coaches try to land top talent from their home state every year. As the games kickoff tonight, BYU will have a number of recruits playing who have committed to BYU, as well as recruits BYU is still trying to land for the 2023 class.

Commits

Pokaiaua Haunga - ATH

Haunga committed to BYU in January of 2021 and his rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Timpview High School (Provo, UT) and was recruited by BYU as an athlete who could play multiple positions in college. In his junior season, Haunga caught 67 passes for 1,221 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing the ball 18 times for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Ryder Burton - QB

Burton committed to BYU in May of 2022 and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He is the starting quarterback at Springville High School (Springville, UT). Burton earned MVP awards at both BYU’s summer camp and the UC Report Elite Camp in Salt Lake City. He also ranked as a Top-10 QB at the Elite-11 Regional in Los Angeles. In his junior season, Burton passed for 2,301 yards and 24 touchdowns helping Springville reach the state title game.

Miles Hall - ATH

Hall committed to BYU in July of 2022 and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Skyline High School (Salt Lake City, UT) and was recruited as an athlete for his capability to play multiple positions. At Skyline, Hall plays wide receiver, outside linebacker, and strong safety. On offense last season, he caught 36 passes for 426 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively, Hall recorded 30 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one pass break up, and a blocked field goal.

Matthew Fredrick - TE

Fredrick committed to BYU on the first of August and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at East High School (Salt Lake City, UT) and was recruited to play tight end. Last season in an unflattering offense, he caught 10 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Owen Borg - LB

Borg is the most recent commit to BYU and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Corner Canyon High School (Draper, UT) and was recruited as a linebacker but could also find himself in the secondary at the next level. In his junior season, he recorded 116 tackles including 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 interceptions, including a pick six.

Offers

Spencer Fano - OT

Fano was offered by BYU in October of 2020 and is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Timpview High School (Provo, UT) and is being recruited to play offensive tackle. He accepted an invite to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl and is the highest rated tackle in the West. Along with BYU, Fano is being recruited by Utah, Oregon, Michigan, among many others. Fano’s older brother Logan currently plays for BYU.

Siale Esera -Edge/LB

Esera was offered by BYU in June of 2019 and is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Timpview High School (Provo, UT) and is being recruited to be a linebacker and/or edge rusher in college. He has offers from Oregon, Michigan, Utah, USC, as well as BYU, among several others. In his junior season, Esera recorded 43 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Smith Snowden - CB

Snowden was offered by BYU in July of 2020 and is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Skyridge High School (Lehi, UT) and is being recruited to play cornerback. Snowden is the highest priority recruit on defense for BYU. Along with the Cougars, Snowden is being recruited by Utah, Stanford, Colorado, Northwestern, among others. Last season, Snowden recorded 18 tackles including a tackle for loss and a sack, two fumbles recoveries, 8 passes defended, and 4 interceptions.

Talitui Pututau - DL

Pututau was offered by BYU in February of 2022 and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at West High School (Salt Lake City, UT) and is being recruited to play on the defensive line. Along with BYU, he has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Utah State, and Weber State. In his junior season, he had 13 tackles with 3.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

Motekiai Mounga - DL

Mounga was offered by BYU in May of 2022 and is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He plays at Timpview High School (Provo, UT) and is recruited to play defensive line. Mounga has offers from BYU, Utah State, New Mexico State, and UNLV. In his junior season, he recorded 24 tackles including 6 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Kevin Doe - ATH

Doe was offered by BYU in June of 2022 after impressing the coaching staff during BYU’s summer camp. He plays at East High School (Salt Lake City, UT) and is being recruited as an athlete. Doe is a multi-sport athlete who didn’t play football until his junior year. He played basketball as well as ran track where he was the 5A champion in both the 100M and 200M. Doe was offered for his athletic upside by Coach Tuiaki. He has potential to play either wide receiver or defensive back at the next level.