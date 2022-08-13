 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: QB Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With Knee Injury

By Robby McCombs
NFL: New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Many feared the worst after Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the New York Jets preseason opener, but reports surfaced Saturday morning that the injury is not as severe as initially thought.

Multiple reports, including one from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, indicate that Zach is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear.

Many thought that Zach tore his ACL after coming up limping with a non-contact injury, so the current prognosis is good news.

If 2-4 weeks is indeed the timeline, Zach has a good chance to start in the regular season opener. The Jets open at home with the Baltimore Ravens on September 11, which is 4 weeks from tomorrow.

The Jets are projected to finish towards the bottom in the AFC standings, but additions along the offensive line and at the skill positions give Zach some more weapons and reason for optimism heading into the season.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Zach!

