Reports: QB Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With Knee Injury

Many feared the worst after Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the New York Jets preseason opener, but reports surfaced Saturday morning that the injury is not as severe as initially thought.

Multiple reports, including one from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, indicate that Zach is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear.

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Zach Wilson’s upcoming arthroscopic knee surgery is expected to determine whether he will miss closer to the two or the four weeks, per source. https://t.co/0I6IQxpLGK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Important to note Wilson’s meniscus only needs a trim, not a full repair, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 13, 2022

Many thought that Zach tore his ACL after coming up limping with a non-contact injury, so the current prognosis is good news.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

If 2-4 weeks is indeed the timeline, Zach has a good chance to start in the regular season opener. The Jets open at home with the Baltimore Ravens on September 11, which is 4 weeks from tomorrow.

The Jets are projected to finish towards the bottom in the AFC standings, but additions along the offensive line and at the skill positions give Zach some more weapons and reason for optimism heading into the season.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Zach!