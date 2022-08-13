Alex Barcello to Begin Pro Career in Greece

After a terrific BYU career and stint in the NBA Summer League, Alex Barcello has signed a contract to play with Greece professional team Kolossos Rhodes BC.

Kolossos Rhodes is located on the island of Rhodes, over 200 miles away from the Greece mainland and just 11 miles away from Turkey. They play in the top-tier level of the Greece basketball league.

This concludes a busy summer for Alex Barcello, which saw him play for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Summer League and get married in July. His wedding was officiated by BYU Head Coach Mark Pope.

Alex Barcello got married yesterday. The wedding was officiated by Mark Pope. pic.twitter.com/T73KdSMkVx — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) July 21, 2022

After two years at Arizona, Barcello started every game he played at BYU for three seasons. Barcello averaged over 16 points in both of his last seasons at BYU and was one of the best shooters in college basketball — during his senior season, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called him the best shooter in college basketball.

Good luck to Alex and his wife Zoe as they head to Greece!