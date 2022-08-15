BYU Ranked 25 in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

After opening unranked in last week’s preseason coaches poll, BYU is ranked 25 in the Preseason AP Poll released Monday morning. BYU finished 19 in last year’s AP Poll after a 10-3 season. This is BYU’s first preseason ranking since 2009

According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, BYU returns 85% of its returning production, which is tops in the country.

UPDATED RETURNING PRODUCTION RANKINGS:



* BYU jumps to the top of the list

* Hawaii dives to the bottom

* Ohio State’s still top-25, which is almost unheard of for an elite team. pic.twitter.com/04SBo3Svlf — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) June 29, 2022

Running back Tyler Allgeier is gone to the Atlanta Falcons, but highly productive Cal transfer Chris Brooks should step in nicely. QB Jaren Hall returns along with potentially one of the top offensive lines in the nation and a dangerous receiving corps.

BYU has some questions about on defense — namely along the defensive line — but a stout linebacking unit and deeper than normal cornerback room could lead to improvements on that side of the ball.

BYU opponents in the top 25 include Notre Dame (5), Baylor (10), Oregon (11), and Arkansas (19).

BYU opens the season September 3 at South Florida.