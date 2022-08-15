 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BYU Ranked 25 in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

BYU is ranked in the preseason AP Poll for the first time in over a decade.

By Robby McCombs
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After opening unranked in last week’s preseason coaches poll, BYU is ranked 25 in the Preseason AP Poll released Monday morning. BYU finished 19 in last year’s AP Poll after a 10-3 season. This is BYU’s first preseason ranking since 2009

According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, BYU returns 85% of its returning production, which is tops in the country.

Running back Tyler Allgeier is gone to the Atlanta Falcons, but highly productive Cal transfer Chris Brooks should step in nicely. QB Jaren Hall returns along with potentially one of the top offensive lines in the nation and a dangerous receiving corps.

BYU has some questions about on defense — namely along the defensive line — but a stout linebacking unit and deeper than normal cornerback room could lead to improvements on that side of the ball.

BYU opponents in the top 25 include Notre Dame (5), Baylor (10), Oregon (11), and Arkansas (19).

BYU opens the season September 3 at South Florida.

