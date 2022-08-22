BYU Basketball Sets Official Visit With 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes

BYU locked in an official visit with one of their top 2023 targets as Keanu Dawes will visit BYU September 29-October 1, he told On3 Sports. That visits lines up when BYU football hosts Utah State on September 29.

Below is his official visit schedule, courtesy of Joe Tipton.

BYU made Keanu’s final six on August 10, and setting the official visit was the next step for BYU to remain in the running.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He is rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the 102nd best player in the class.

Keanu has ties to BYU and the state of Utah. Keanu lived in Utah until he was 9 years old and goes back to visit the state regularly. His uncle is former BYU big man Derek Dawes, who was a Cougar from 2000-2006. Keanu told me last month that Derek has wanted him to go to BYU “for as long as I can remember.”

BYU needs players of Keanu’s caliber as they enter the Big 12 in 2023, and he has the ability to be a foundational piece for BYU and Mark Pope. He grew up playing guard, but a late growth spurt allows him to play at the 4 while still possessing guard skills. Keanu can put the ball on the floor and has range out beyond the three-point line. He also has the ability to switch and guard multiple positions.

Keanu grew up a Utah fan for part of his childhood and schools such as Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are closer to home, but BYU gives a blend of being in his childhood home state and playing multiple games a year in the state of Texas in the top hoops conference in the country. Keanu has told me he has a great relationship with Mark Pope.

The early signing period for hoops is November 9-16. Keanu has said he plans to commit after taking all his visits.