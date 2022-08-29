BYU Releases Depth Chart For Season Opener Versus USF

As has been the tradition in previous years, BYU released its depth chart the Monday before gameday. You can see the depth chart below with some key takeaways.

Takeaways:

Miles Davis is listed as RB3 behind Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa. Coaches raved about Davis last fall camp before a foot injury shelved him for most of the season, and he’s received good reviews again this year. Don’t be surprised to see him battle for carries with Lopini Katoa.

After a gruesome ankle injury in last year’s USC game, Aaron Roderick said Monday morning that Isaac Rex will play versus USF. He and Dallin Holker will handle the tight end duties this season.

Unsurprisingly, Blake Freeland and Clark Barrington have the left-side of the offensive line locked down; both players have received All-American Honors heading into the season. Kingsley Suamataia could get the RT spot, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Harris LaChance at RG. I expect Connor Pay to be BYU’s starting Center.

Weber State DE transfer Logan Lutui has worked his way up the depth chart on the defensive line after arriving for Fall Camp. I expect him to be a rotational piece along the defensive line.

Chaz Ah You is not listed on the depth chart; the amount of time he will be out is still TBD.

It was announced last week, but Ammon Hannemann will start at safety alongside Malik Moore.

BYU plays South Florida Saturday at 4:00 ET on ESPNU.