BYU Football Roster News and Notes as Fall Camp Opens

Fall camp is starting, and with that is an updated roster.

BYU’s fall camp roster is out pic.twitter.com/hsVFNjmf5D — Jay Drew (@drewjay) August 4, 2022

Page 2 of BYU’s fall camp roster pic.twitter.com/pp6xnLYWGG — Jay Drew (@drewjay) August 4, 2022

Below are some notes from the roster release:

Linebacker/Defensive Back Chaz Ah You is not on the roster. Kalani told the media after practice that he has not been medically cleared to practice. Ah You has missed time during his career due to injury, including playing in 8 games last season.

Sitake says Chaz Ah You is on the fall roster but still not medically cleared to practice. He says anyone who isn’t practicing is still waiting to be cleared. — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) August 4, 2022

Weber State transfer defensive end Logan Lutui is on the roster. Lutui is the son-in-law of Jack Damuni. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 255 pounds, the redshirt sophomore started several games for the Wildcats last season as a RS freshman. In 14 career games he’s recorded 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Dom Henry, a WR from Florida that was one of the state’s top statistical receiving leaders, is listed at DB.

Jake Oldroyd has been listed as K/P for most of his career, but Punter Ryan Rehkow now also has the K/P designation. No word yet on if he’ll get any kicking duties.

OL and Snow College Transfer Lisala Tai is not listed on the roster.

WR Chris Jackson announced he was returning to BYU after transferring to Hawaii — he is not listed on the roster.

Hobbs Nyberg, Donovan Hanna, Atunaisa Mahe, Quenton Rice, and Justen Smith were also not listed.

Some of these players that are not on the roster now could be on the roster once the season starts.