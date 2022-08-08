BYU Unranked in Preseason Coaches Poll

The USA Today Coaches Poll was released Monday morning and BYU is unranked in the preseason poll. BYU received 152 votes, which was 29th most. BYU ended last season ranked 19 in the AP Poll and 22 in the Coaches Poll.

According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, BYU returns 85% of its returning production, which is tops in the country.

UPDATED RETURNING PRODUCTION RANKINGS:



* BYU jumps to the top of the list

* Hawaii dives to the bottom

* Ohio State’s still top-25, which is almost unheard of for an elite team. pic.twitter.com/04SBo3Svlf — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) June 29, 2022

Running back Tyler Allgeier is gone to the Atlanta Falcons, but highly productive Cal transfer Chris Brooks is replacing him. QB Jaren Hall returns along with potentially one of the top offensive lines in the nation and a dangerous receiving corps.

BYU opponents in the top 25 include Notre Dame (5), Baylor (10), Oregon (12), and Arkansas (23). Utah State released 12 votes and Boise State received 10 votes.

The preseason AP poll will be released next Monday. BYU opens the season September 3 at South Florida.

Below is the full poll.

1-Alabama

2-Ohio St

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dame

6-Michigan

7-Texas A&M

8-Utah

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Oklahoma St

12-Oregon

13-NC St

14-Michigan St

15-USC

16-Pitt

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake Forest

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas

24-Ole Miss

25-Houston