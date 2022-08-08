2023 3-Star LB Owen Borg Commits To BYU

BYU received their second commitment to the defensive side of the ball in the month of August as 2023 linebacker, Owen Borg, announced his commitment to BYU.

Childhood dream come true…I am so thankful to everyone who has helped me get here. I am committed to BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY!!! Go Cougs!!! ⚪️ @kalanifsitake pic.twitter.com/SJdktZ3FWH — Owen Borg (@Owenborg10) August 8, 2022

Borg is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and the #20 recruit in the state of Utah. Borg made short work with his commitment being offered by BYU less than a week ago. Borg chose BYU over competing offers from Colorado, San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, Air Force, Columbia, and Penn.

Borg preps at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. The stand out linebacker is listed at 6’2”, 195 pounds. In his junior season, he recorded 116 tackles including 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 interceptions including a pick six.

Borg plays both inside and outside linebacker. He displays a decent amount of power taking on blockers and hitting the hole hard on a blitz. He plays the game with a lot of speed, always running downhill to attack the ball carrier, not letting them come to him. Borg also shows great capability to drop back in coverage and read the quarterback to know where the ball is going. His game should translate very well to the collegiate level.

Borg is the twelfth commit in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class and second linebacker commit, joining Pierson Watson who commit to BYU in June.

You can watch Borg’s highlights below.