How to watch no. 21 BYU Football vs. no. 9 Baylor

BYU Football faces a tough test Saturday night when the Baylor Bears visit Provo. The game will be the home-opener for BYU while it will be Baylor’s first game on the road.

Last week, Baylor faced Albany in Waco, winning, 69-10. The Bears started the season with a no. 10 ranking and rose to no. 9 this week in the AP Poll.

The Cougars played at South Florida on Sept. 3, winning, 50-21. BYU rose four spots in the AP to come in at no. 21.

Next year, BYU and Baylor will be conference opponents in the Big 12. The two teams have played 3 times before, with Baylor having a 2-1 edge, including winning the most recently played game — BYU went to Waco last year and got beat, 38-24.

here's how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 10, 8:15 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU -2.5, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Mark Jones (play by play)

Robert Griffin III (analyst)

Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

