2023 4-Star EDGE/LB Siale Esera Commits To BYU

BYU lands a big time commitment just hours before kickoff against Baylor as 2023 Edge/LB recruit Siale Esera announced via Instagram live his commitment to BYU.

Esera is rated a 4-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite ratings. According to the composite ratings, Esera is Top 5 player in the state of Utah and a Top 3 defensive player. He is the highest rated defensive commit so far in BYU’s 2023 class.

Esera held several competing offers from around the country. Among those offers were several Power-5 schools including Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State.

Ultimately, Esera chose to travel a couple miles down the road and commit to BYU.

Esera preps at Timpview High School (Provo, UT). He is a huge player coming in at 6’3” 250lbs. In his junior season, he recorded 43 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deselection.

In September of last year, Esera was selected as a 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star.

This past summer, Esera participated in the Underclassman Report camp in Salt Lake City and was named linebacker MVP.

Esera is a large and powerful player. The first thing that sticks out when watching him is how big he is, especially playing middle linebacker in high school. His power from his frame delivers a powerful blow to ball carriers. He challenges and punishes offensive players every play.

Recently, his recruitment profile has changed from LB to Edge on 247Sports. While he predominantly plays inside linebacker at Timpview, it is reasonable to think he will make the switch at the next level to defensive end.

At 250lbs, he is already heavier than every linebacker on BYU’s roster. With the collegiate strength and conditioning, he will most likely be joining the defensive line unit when he comes to BYU.

Esera is the 14th commitment in BYU’s 2023 class. He will join a young defensive line unit as BYU joins the Big 12.

You can watch Esera’s highlights below.