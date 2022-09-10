BYU Takes Down 9th-Ranked Baylor in Double Overtime

#21 BYU held Baylor on 4th and goal in double overtime to take down the #9 Bears 26-20. Jake Oldroyd missed game-winning field goals at the end of regulation and OT, but a Lopini Katoa rushing TD and defensive stand was enough for BYU to hold on.

BYU was without its top two wideouts in Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua, but freshman Chase Roberts had a breakout game to carry the BYU receivers. Roberts finished with 8 receptions, 122 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, and a 22-yard TD pass to Jaren Hall. Hall finished the night with 261 passing yards for 1 TD to go along with 28 rushing yards.

After getting physically overwhelmed in last year’s defeat at Baylor, BYU’s defense had a great night and went toe-to-toe with Baylor’s physical line. Baylor finished with less than 300 yards of total offense and had 152 rushing yards on 52 carries.

BYU is now 2-0 on the season as they have another huge matchup next week when they travel to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon.