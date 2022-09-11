BYU jumps to 12 in the latest AP Poll, 14 in Coaches

After BYU’s statement win over No. 9 Baylor last night, the Cougars moved up 9 spots in the AP Poll to No. 12. Baylor dropped down to number 17.
BYU has now been ranked 11 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll, and in all but four weeks since the start of the 2020 season.
The Cougars also moved up 11 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 14, one spot ahead of Utah and four spots ahead of Baylor.
The next test for BYU comes on Saturday at Oregon. The Ducks started the year ranked but quickly fell out of the polls after being blown out by Georgia. They re-entered the AP Poll today at No. 25, providing another opportunity for BYU to get a win over a ranked opponent and name brand. That game will kick at 1:30 MT on Fox and will be one of the most anticipated games of the weekend.
Below is the full poll.
1-Georgia
2-Bama
3-Ohio St
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-OU
7-USC
8-Okla St
9-Kentucky
10-Ark
11-Mich St
12-BYU
13-Miami
14-Utah
15-Tenn
16-NC St
17-Baylor
18-Florida
19-Wake
20-Ole Miss
21-Texas
22-Penn St
23-Pitt
24-A&M
25-Oregon
