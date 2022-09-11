BYU jumps to 12 in the latest AP Poll, 14 in Coaches

After BYU’s statement win over No. 9 Baylor last night, the Cougars moved up 9 spots in the AP Poll to No. 12. Baylor dropped down to number 17.

BYU has now been ranked 11 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll, and in all but four weeks since the start of the 2020 season.

The Cougars also moved up 11 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 14, one spot ahead of Utah and four spots ahead of Baylor.

The next test for BYU comes on Saturday at Oregon. The Ducks started the year ranked but quickly fell out of the polls after being blown out by Georgia. They re-entered the AP Poll today at No. 25, providing another opportunity for BYU to get a win over a ranked opponent and name brand. That game will kick at 1:30 MT on Fox and will be one of the most anticipated games of the weekend.

Below is the full poll.

1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-Ohio St

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-OU

7-USC

8-Okla St

9-Kentucky

10-Ark

11-Mich St

12-BYU

13-Miami

14-Utah

15-Tenn

16-NC St

17-Baylor

18-Florida

19-Wake

20-Ole Miss

21-Texas

22-Penn St

23-Pitt

24-A&M

25-Oregon