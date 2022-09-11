BYU Opens as 3-Point Underdog to Oregon

After a double OT win over Baylor, BYU will be a slight underdog when they travel to Oregon Saturday.

Circa Sports released its week 3 lines and opened with Oregon as a 3-point favorite. The over/under is 55.5.

College Football

Week 3 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/68ECcrYpWI — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 11, 2022

BYU-Oregon is one of two top 25 matchups for the week. BYU leaped up to 12 in the AP Poll and the Ducks re-entered at #25. The other top 25 game is #13 Miami versus #24 Texas A&M.

Oregon lost 49-3 to Georgia week one, but rebounded with a 70-14 win over FCS foe Eastern Washington yesterday. Oregon’s starting QB is Auburn transfer Bo Nix, who threw for 277 yards and 5 TDs versus the Eagles.

BYU will of course be monitoring the health of receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua, who both missed the Baylor game with injury. Puka seems the more likely of the two to play.

BYU-Oregon will kickoff at 1:30 pm MT on FOX.