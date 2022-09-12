TV and Broadcast Details Set for BYU vs Wyoming

TV and broadcast plans were set Monday for week 4 of the college football season. BYU hosts Wyoming that weekend on September 24. The game will start at 8:15 MT on ESPN or ESPN2. This is part of the 12-day window of when tv plans are announced.

Wyoming is 2-1 on the season with a 38-6 loss at Illinois and wins over Tulsa and Northern Colorado. They were picked to finish 5th out of 6 teams Mountain Division in the MWC preseason poll. Last year the Cowboys finished 7-6 and a bowl win over Kent State. Wyoming’s starting QB is Andrew Peasley, who spent 4 years at Utah State mainly as a reserve.

The last time BYU played Wyoming was in the 2016 Poinsettia in the first year of the Kalani Sitake era. BYU beat the Josh Allen led Pokes 24-21 in rainy conditions.

BYU plays #25 Oregon this weekend. Wyoming and Utah State matchups sandwich Notre Dame and Arkansas games in October.