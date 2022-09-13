BYU-Baylor ESPN’s Best Late-Night Saturday Game Since 2016

BYU-Baylor came into week 2 as one of the top matchups of the week, and the tv ratings did not disappoint. ESPN released its week 2 ratings and BYU-Baylor received 2.4 million viewers. ESPN said it was the best late-night Saturday game since Texas-Cal in 2016.

Week 2 of @ESPNCFB was ⬆️



ABC/ESPN aired 2 of the top 3 most-watched games of the week: #TENNvsPITT & #UKvsFLA

#BAYvsBYU | ESPN's best late-night game since '16

#LOUvsUCF | ESPN2's most-viewed Friday game in nearly a decade

The Big 12 Conference decided to post about it too.

Our future is bright #Big12



From @ESPNPR: The #BAYvsBYU game on Saturday was ESPN's best late-night game since 2016 with 2.4 million viewers



(via https://t.co/uOukmZfnHU) pic.twitter.com/aaw3PujW6S — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 13, 2022

The Big 12 is in the middle of an exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and FOX, so the news comes at a nice time. One of the Pac-12’s main selling points is their late-night tv inventory to ESPN, but BYU showed they can deliver huge numbers in that time slot versus Big 12 competition. The Pac-10 has 10 schools that can play in that time slot, but BYU showed it can hold its own and outperform those teams as part of the Big 12.

BYU’s next late-night ESPN game is versus Wyoming on Saturday the 24th at 8:15 MT on ESPN or ESPN2. Utah-Arizona State is at the same time and is competing for the ESPN slot. If BYU can beat Oregon this Saturday, there is a good chance BYU-Wyoming gets the ESPN slot and Utah-Arizona State is put on ESPN2.