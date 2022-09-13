2024 3-Star DB/Athlete Chance Harrison Commits To BYU

BYU received a new commitment for their 2024 recruiting class as Chance Harrison announced his commitment to BYU.

Harrison received an offer from BYU in April of 2022. The Cougars were his first Division-1 offer. Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was the one to extend the offer to Harrison.

Harrison is being recruited as an athlete on either side of the ball, but it seems like BYU will want him in their defensive backs room when he arrives in Provo.

Harrison preps at Rio Mesa High School (Oxnard, CA). The 6’2”, 175lb athlete plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Spartans. As a sophomore, offensively he finished the year with 37 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 28 tackles, three pass break ups, and three interceptions.

Harrison plays with great speed. He uses the speed to pull away from defenders as a receiver, as well as close in on ball carriers from the secondary. He shows great ball skills with the capability to adjust his body to the ball to make a play. Harrison will bring a lot of athleticism with him to Provo.

Harrison is the 4th commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class, all of which are expected to play on the defensive side of the ball in Provo.

You can watch Harrison’s highlights below.