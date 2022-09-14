2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU.

.@EthanThomason77, the 6’8 325 lb lineman from Rocky Mountain HS, has made his choice!! He announced live on @9NEWS with @Scotty_G6 he's headed to @BYUfootball! pic.twitter.com/vkyNFHck95 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) September 14, 2022

Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023.

Thomason has received several competing offers, including over a dozen Power 5 schools. Some of those schools included Arizona State, Cal, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Washington State.

In May, Thomason released a Top-8 list of finalist for his commitment. That list included BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Utah, and Vanderbilt. Thomason took official visits to BYU, Utah, and Stanford during the month of June.

Thomason preps at Rocky Mountain High School (Fort Collins, CO). There, the 6’8”, 325lb behemoth of a player received 2nd-Team All-State honors as a junior.

As a high school tackle, Thomason towers over pretty much everyone he goes up against with that 6’8” frame. His size gives him enormous power to drive through defenders. He manages to do a good job of maintaining a low pad level as well, despite him being so much larger than his opponents. In pass protection, he does a nice job of anchoring down and keeping edge rushers to the outside of the pocket.

Thomason is exactly the kind of offensive lineman BYU has loved to have in recent years. A tall, large frame with good athleticism to go with it. His build is similar to several current players such as Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, and Bayden Keim.

Thomason is the 15th commit in BYU’s 2023 class. He is the first offensive lineman in this class and will be joining an already stacked offensive line group as BYU heads to the Big 12.

You can watch highlights of Thomason below.