National Pundits Predict BYU-Oregon Matchup

12th-ranked BYU heads to Autzen Stadium Saturday versus 25th-ranked Oregon in arguably the best game of the weekend. BYU is coming off a double-OT win versus Baylor, but Oregon is a 3 to 4 home point favorite.

Below we roundup some of the predictions from national writers previewing the game.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic predicts a BYU win.

“BYU is coming off a hard-fought double-overtime win against Baylor and must now turn around and play another Top 25 team on the road. We should find out whether Oregon’s miserable opening performance was an aberration or a sign of trouble ahead for the Ducks. I’m of the inclination it was more the latter.” BYU 27, Oregon 24 Pick: BYU +3.5

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also predicts a BYU victory.

“The Cougars looked good against Baylor and can handle a tough road environment. I think the Ducks are still working out the kinks and trying to find an identity.” BYU 35, Oregon 30 Pick: BYU +3.5

ESPN’s Chris Fallica and Steve Coughlin predict an Oregon win.

“The Bear: I don’t have a ton of faith in Oregon’s offense, but I think the Ducks’ defense is very good. I also believe there’s a good chance BYU will again be without Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney; the Cougars were able to overcome the loss of their wide receivers last week at home, but this will be a tougher ask on the road. The pick: Oregon -3.5 Stanford Steve: This is a big-time matchup in Eugene between two ranked teams. I’m excited to see how it plays out. The Cougars are fresh off a win versus ranked Baylor in overtime, while the Ducks rebounded from an ugly Week 1 loss by scoring 70 points against Eastern Washington. I am not a believer that the Ducks’ offense is “fixed” after that performance versus the Eagles. Nor am I believer in the BYU offense, not after last week, when the Cougars had to play without their top two wideouts but only rushed for 83 yards on 33 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per rush. I think both defenses will dictate the game. I’ll take the under for the game. Pick: Under 58 (Oregon 23, BYU 22)”

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports predicts a BYU win.

“BYU just pulled off one of the best wins of the season by outlasting Baylor in double-overtime. Still, the Cougars are underdogs to Oregon as they travel to Eugene. Don’t look now, but the Ducks have gone 1-4 and been outscored 201-90 in their last five FBS matchups. The only FBS data we have this season on Dan Lanning’s team is a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia. The people are all over this with 87% of the betting public taking the Cougars. Take the plus money. Pick: BYU ML (+150)”

Bill Bender of Sporting News predicts Oregon to win and cover.

“The Cougars’ schedule is ridiculous. This week, the show continues at Oregon. The line has bounced all around from its open at -6.5, but it’s trending back toward the Ducks. These teams haven’t played since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. This will be a down-to-the-wire-game.” Pick: Oregon wins 31-24 and COVERS the spread.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report is going with BYU.

“Oregon didn’t do so well in its last game against a ranked opponent, as it was blown out of the water by Georgia in Week 1. Struggling on offense against the Bulldogs was to be expected, but giving up 439 passing yards and seven touchdowns on defense was not part of the plan when Dan Lanning was hired. The Ducks did bounce back with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington, but that didn’t erase the troubles of the first game. BYU has looked mighty good, even beating Baylor last week without key receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. It’s unclear whether either will be available, but I’d feel much more confident in my Cougars pick if they do suit up.” Prediction: BYU 34, Oregon 27

Two of the three pickers at Athlon Sports side with Oregon.