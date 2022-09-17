How to watch no. 12 BYU Football at no. 25 Oregon

BYU Football has another chance to take down a ranked opponent on Saturday afternoon, as they face the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

The Ducks, who started the season at no. 11 in the AP Poll (but are now at no. 25), played their first game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon was handily defeated, 49-3. Georgia was no. 3 at the time and is now no. 1. Last week, the Ducks faced Eastern Washington, and came out on top, 70-14.

BYU played at USF week one, and won, 50-21. Last week, the Cougars welcomed the Baylor Bears, who were ranked no. 9, and defeated them in a thrilling two overtimes, 26-20.

Oregon and BYU have played six times previously, each team winning three games. The last meeting was in 2006, with BYU beating Oregon, 38-8 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Remember, if you’ll be there in Eugene, wear royal. If not, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 17, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Channel:

FOX

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU +3.5, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Jason Benetti (play by play)

Brock Huard (analyst)

Allison Williams (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (10 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.