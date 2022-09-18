BYU slides to No. 19 in AP Poll, 23 in Coaches

BYU remains ranked despite losing by three touchdowns to No. 25 Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks moved up to 15 while BYU fell to 19 in the AP Poll.

BYU also dropped from 14 to 23 in the Coaches Poll.

The Cougars extended its streak to 12 consecutive weeks ranked inside the AP Top 25, and 33 of the last 37 weeks overall.

In 2021, BYU reached as high as No. 10 in the AP Poll before back-to-back losses to Boise State and Baylor knocked them out of the Top 25. This year, BYU has chances to rebound against teams that don’t pack the punch of Baylor or Oregon, in Wyoming and Utah State.

The Wyoming game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night where it will be broadcast on ESPN2. Wyoming is 3-1 and coming off a win versus previously undefeated Air Force. BYU will then host Utah State before playing Notre Dame in Vegas.