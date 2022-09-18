BYU Opens as 22-Point Favorite Versus Wyoming

After a 3-TD loss to Oregon, BYU opened as a 22-point favorite versus Wyoming in Provo. The over/under for the game is 49.5.

College Football

Week 4 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $2K Totals pic.twitter.com/qijf62zhhn — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 18, 2022

BYU fell down to 19 in the AP poll after the loss to the Ducks. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season and are coming off a home win versus a good Air Force team. The Cowboys’ lone loss was a 38-6 defeat at Illinois in week 0. Their other two wins are a 3-point home win over Tulsa and 33-10 win over FCS foe Northern Colorado.

Wyoming’s QB is Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley, who was largely a backup in his 4 seasons for the Aggies. In 4 games, he has 592 passing yards, 3 TDs, and 2 interceptions on 60% completion percentage. He also has 145 rushing yards.

BYU-Wyoming will kickoff Saturday night at 8:15 MT on ESPN2 in LaVell Edwards Stadium.