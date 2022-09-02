BYU vs. USF: Odds, Betting Lines and Computer Predictions

The long offseason is over, as BYU heads to Tampa to take on the USF Bulls. BYU won the matchup in Provo last season 35-27, while the Bulls won the 2019 matchup in Tampa 27-23. The 2019 game was Jaren Hall’s first career start.

Lines and Odds

Predictive Rankings

Sagarin

Sagarin isn’t particularly high on BYU, with BYU checking in at 41 in the first rankings. South Florida comes in at 113. BYU is favored by 13 points according to his projections.

Billingsley

BYU checks in at 29 in Billingsley and USF is ranked 112. BYU is favored by 14.

ESPN

ESPN’s FPI rankings give BYU a 64.8% win probability. FPI has the teams closer than other places, ranking BYU 45 and South Florida 89.

Massey’s composite ratings combine 36 different rating sites and combine them into one composite ranking. It doesn’t give score predictions, but it ranks BYU 27 and South Florida 102.