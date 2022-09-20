BYU Men’s Basketball Releases New Uniform Combo

One year before they join the Big 12, BYU Men’s Basketball released a new uniform combination as part of a uniform refresh.

BYU had worn their current jersey styles with the mountain shorts since the 2016-2017 season with a white, navy, and royal version.

BYU so far has released just the white ones. A road and presumably an alternate jersey await and will be released at a future date.

Overall I think the new uniforms are solid. I like “BYU over “Brigham Young” as the front script and prefer royal over navy. I am curious to see how the white filled “BYU” looks on TV — will it pop enough or will it be hard to see? The Y in the belt buckle area is a nice touch and BYU/Nike added the Y Basketball logo on the shorts. Gone appear to be the days of the mountains on the shorts.

BYU’s first broadcasted game is the blue-white scrimmage on October 26, so we may see the debut of these and the road uniforms then.