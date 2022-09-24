 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch no. 19 BYU Football vs. Wyoming

By Mary Blanchard Updated
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Oregon Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Football plays its second home game of the season Saturday night against the visiting Wyoming Cowboys.

No. 19 BYU comes into the game off of a loss last week at (now no. 15 ) Oregon. The Cougars were beaten handily, 41-20. The Cougars’ record is 2-1.

Wyoming played at home against Air Force on Sept. 16. The Cowboys defeated the Falcons, 17-14. Wyoming is 3-1 on the year with the one loss coming at Illinois, 38-6. The game in Provo will be their second road game.

As BYU and Wyoming were both members of the Mountain West Conference for many years (Wyoming still is), this will be the 79th meeting of the two teams. Last time they played was in 2016, with BYU winning in the Poinsettia Bowl, 24-21. BYU is heavily favored going into Saturday’s matchup.

If you can’t make it to LaVell Edwards Stadium, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Sept. 24, 8:15 p.m. MT

Location:

  • LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

  • ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Brian Custer (play by play)
  • Dustin Fox (analyst)
  • Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

  • BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
  • Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

  • BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
  • Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

