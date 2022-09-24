BYU Overcomes Slow Start to Take Down Wyoming

Jaren Hall made spectacular throws and running back Miles Davis showed some explosiveness as BYU beat Wyoming 38-24 Saturday night in Provo.

BYU was down 10-7 late in the first half, but a late TD catch by Brayden Cosper right before halftime put BYU up 14-10 heading into the half.

Jaren Hall was 26/32 for 337 yards and 4 TDs with catches by 8 different receivers. Keanu Hill led the way with 5 catches for 160 yards and 2 TDs, including a 68-yard TD catch where he carried a defender nearly 20 yards into the endzone. Running back Miles Davis had a breakout game with 131 yards on 13 carries.

BYU had 525 yards of total offense compared to 278 yards. Neither team had a turnover, but BYU had 109 penalty yards compared to Wyoming’s 20.

BYU didn’t come out of the game unscathed, with multiple guys going out with injuries. Puka Nacua returned after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but went down in the second half with a left knee injury and was helped off the field. Kingsley Suamataia, Payton Wilgar, Josh Larsen, Chase Roberts and others also went with injuries. Their statuses are TBD.

BYU has a short week as they welcome Utah State to Provo this upcoming Thursday.