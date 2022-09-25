BYU Remains at 19 in the AP Poll, Up to 20 in Coaches

BYU stayed at 19 in the AP Poll after taking down Wyoming 38-24 on Saturday night.

The Cougars moved from 23 to 20 in the latest Coaches Poll.

When it comes to how other ranked teams fared this weekend, BYU didn’t receive a ton of help. Future opponent No. 10 Arkansas lost a heartbreaker at No. 23 Texas A&M, and No. 6 Oklahoma was knocked off at home by unranked Kansas State. Every other team ahead of BYU was able to avoid upsets. However, teams ranked 20, 21, 22 and 25 lost, eliminating opportunities for any of them to jump BYU.

In order to make much movement in the polls next week, BYU will need to take care of business and win convincingly. Teams ahead of BYU will probably have to lose for the Cougars to move more than one or two spots. If that happens, BYU could be top-15 rolling into Vegas to take on Notre Dame. But first, BYU will welcome Utah State to Provo on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will be the final matchup between the two schools for the foreseeable future.