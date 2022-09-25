BYU Opens as 24-Point Favorite Versus Utah State

BYU has a short week for their next game when they host Utah State Thursday evening in Provo. Week 5 college football lines were released and BYU opened as a 24-point favorite versus the Aggies. The over/under for the game is 66.5.

College Football

Week 5 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $2K Totals pic.twitter.com/PczvMwMdvJ — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 25, 2022

BYU was a 21-point favorite versus Wyoming but didn’t cover, winning 38-24.

Utah State opened the season with a win over UConn, but is now 1-3 and has struggled in each game. After losing 55-0 to Wyoming, the Aggies lost 35-7 to Weber State and 34-24 at home versus UNLV. QB Logan Bonner has thrown for 753 yards and 6 TDs, but is completing just 56% of his passes with 8 interceptions. He threw 3 interceptions versus Weber State and 5 versus UNLV.

BYU won last year’s game in Logan 34-20. Jaren Hall didn’t start due to injury and Baylor Romney went down late in the first half. Tyler Allgeier rushed for 218 yards and 3 TDs that game, so BYU will of course need to replace that production.

BYU-Utah State kickoff at 6:00 MT Thursday night on ESPN.