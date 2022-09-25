4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Recaps BYU Official Visit

BYU Hoops had one of its biggest priorities in the 2023 class on campus as 4-Star Texas Forward Keanu Dawes was in Provo for his official visit. Keanu posted photos from the visit on his Twitter.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class and is a consensus 4-Star recruit, ranked in the top 120 by both Rivals and 247 Sports.

I had a chance to catch up with Keanu after his official visit to Provo over the weekend.

“I enjoyed the visit a lot,” Keanu told me. “My favorite part was probably the football game. Their (BYU coaches) pitch is that there is a lot of opportunity for playing time as a freshman since I fit how they play. I like how much everyone cares about all the sports teams and just how nice everyone is. I have a great relationship with the staff and I feel like the visit also made us closer as well.”

Keanu has no timeline for a decision but says he that he plans to make a decision “very soon” after his official visit to Utah — his fifth and final official visit — next weekend. He has also taken official visits to Rice, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M.

Keanu has ties to BYU and the state of Utah. Keanu lived in Utah until he was 9 years old and goes back to visit the state regularly. His uncle is former BYU big man Derek Dawes, who was a Cougar from 2000-2006. He was a Utah fan when he was younger, and the Utes seem like a real player to land Keanu.

BYU is competing against some good schools, but they give a blend of being in his childhood home state and playing multiple games a year in the state of Texas as a member of the Big 12.

The early signing period for hoops is November 9-16, but Keanu will likely commit before then.