BYU WR Gunner Romney Will “See the Field This Week”, According to His Mom

BYU WR Gunner Romney will make his season debut versus Thursday, according to his mom.

Gunner lacerated his kidney day 3 of fall camp back in August. Such a freak accident it’s had drs stumped as how long the recovery could be. He will finally get to see the field this week! https://t.co/mEsMvodoxj — Romney fam (@jrromney_jeni) September 26, 2022

Romney has battled nagging injuries during his time in Provo and caught an unlucky break in fall camp when he lacerated his kidney. Young BYU WRs such as Chase Roberts, Keanu Hill, Kody Epps, and Brayden Cosper have filled in nicely, but Gunner will bring welcome talent and experience to BYU’s offense.

In his four seasons in Provo, Gunner has 117 receptions for 1,900 yards and 9 TDs. Gunner was clearly one of BYU’s top 2 WRs heading into the season, and he could be leaned on more with Puka Nacua’s availability up in the air.

Romney played in 8 games last season and had 34 receptions for 594 yards and 3 TDs. He has 6 games the last two seasons with over 100 receiving yards. Gunner will provide BYU’s offense with another deep threat, which should open up multiple facets of the offense.

Gunner may not be full go this Thursday versus Utah State, but it will be nice for him to get some playing time before BYU goes into a tough two-game stretch versus Notre Dame and Arkansas.