ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr Ranks 3 BYU Players Among Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr released his updated list of top 2023 NFL Draft prospects nearly a week ago, and three BYU players made the list. Jaren Hall, Clark Barrington, and Blake Freeland all came into the season with NFL Draft buzz, and that buzz has only increased as the season has gone along. Below is where Kiper ranks each of the 3 BYU players early in the 2022 season.
- Jaren Hall is rated at his #7 QB. Hall has risen up draft board the first month of the season, including Kiper’s ESPN colleague, Todd McShay.
The clear-cut top-3 QBs in 2023 class are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis. Tyler Van Dyke and Anthony Richardson are loaded with traits but have disappointed. Talking to NFL scouts, these QB’s are rising fast: BYU Jaren Hall, UT Hendon Hooker and Fresno St Jake Haener.— Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 27, 2022
- Blake Freeland is rated as Kiper’s #6 Offensive Tackle. Freeland has had buzz since the offseason of potentially being a first round draft pick.
- Clark Barrington is rated as Kiper’s #4 Guard. The junior is in his fourth year at BYU and third full year as a starter. He garnered multiple All-American honors last season.
Loading comments...