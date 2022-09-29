How to watch no. 19 BYU Football vs. Utah State

BYU Football has a short week with Utah State coming to visit Provo on Thursday night.

The BYU Cougars last played on Sat. Sept. 24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. They beat Wyoming (a MWC foe of Utah State), 38-24. The Cougars are 3-1 on the season and remained steady at no. 19 in the AP Poll this week.

The USU Aggies (1-3) also played on Saturday, against UNLV. The Aggies lost in Logan, 34-24. Utah State has just one victory on the season, against UConn on Aug. 27 to open their season. They have only played one away game so far, at Alabama. They were defeated, 55-0 by the Crimson Tide.

Thursday marks the 91st meeting between BYU and USU. BYU won the last one, 34-20. Here’s how you can watch and see who gets ‘The Old Wagon Wheel.’

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Sept. 29, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU -24, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Matt Barrie (play by play)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (usually two hours prior to kickoff on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

