BYU Overcomes Another Slow Start, Wins Third Straight Over Utah State

BYU had another slow first half but did enough in the second half again in a 38-26 win over Utah State Thursday night in Provo.

BYU was unable to stop Utah State’s run game in the first half en route to a 17-17 halftime score. The Aggies had 392 total yards on the night, including 204 on the ground.

Jaren Hall had 273 passing yards and 3 TDs to lead BYU, with Kody Epps the main beneficiary with 86 receiving yards and 1 TD. BYU had -21 rushing yards in the first half and couldn’t get anything going on the ground until late in the game. Christopher Brooks ran for 90 yards and 1 TD when the game was largely out of reach.

Jake Oldroyd continued his kicking struggles with a 1-3 kicking night, including a 33-yard miss.

BYU now has 9 days off until they travel to Vegas to play Notre Dame next Saturday, which precedes a home matchup with Arkansas.