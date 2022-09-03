How to watch no. 25 BYU Football at South Florida

The long wait is over and BYU Football is back Saturday afternoon. The no. 25 Cougars will face the South Florida Bulls in Tampa.

This will be the season opener for both teams. BYU ended last year 10-3 overall, capping it off with a loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl. USF went 2-10.

The Cougars and Bulls did play last season, with the Cougars coming out on top, 35-27 in Provo. However, when the Cougars played in Tampa in 2019, they lost, 27-23. That was Jaren Hall’s first start. Hall, now a redshirt junior, will be returning to lead the Cougars in Saturday’s game.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Sept. 3, 2 p.m. MT

Location:

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Channel:

ESPNU

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU -12, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Ted Emrich (play by play)

Barrett Brooks (analyst)

Ashley Stroehlein (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (noon MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.