Hot Start Propels BYU in Blowout Win Over USF

BYU scored 28 first quarter points and never looked back in a 50-21 win over USF in Tampa. Puka Nacua scored on a 75-yard jet sweep on the game’s first play to set the tone early. Puka also scored a TD run on BYU’s second drive before leaving in the game later in the first half with an ankle sprain.

BYU racked up 575 yards of total offense and was effective in both the run and pass game. Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and 2 TDs and 3 BYU players ran for over 50 yards. Cal transfer Chris Brooks led the way in his BYU debut with 135 yards on just 13 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown run.

BYU held the Bulls to 279 yards and had a pick-6 courtesy of Max Tooley. Special Teams left a lot to be desired — USF returned a kickoff for a touchdown and allowed good field position on other kickoffs.

BYU heads back to Provo for its home opener next week when they host 10th-ranked Baylor.