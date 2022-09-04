BYU Early 3-Point Favorite Over Baylor

After blowout wins for both teams in week one, BYU is as an early 3-point home favorite versus the Baylor Bears.

Draft Kings and Fan Duel released their lines Sunday morning for the game — Draft Kings has BYU favored by 3 and Fan Duel has BYU by 2.5. Home Field advantage is usually worth 2.5 to 3 points, so this game would essentially be a toss-up game on a neutral field.

BYU is coming off a 50-21 road win at USF where they jumped out to a 38-0 lead in the first half. Baylor hosted FCS opponent Albany and won 69-10. The Bears are ranked 10 in the AP Poll while BYU is 25 — the next poll will be released Tuesday morning.

One big question mark for BYU is the health of top two wideouts Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Nacua had a two TD runs of 75 yards and 5 yards in the first quarter versus USF before going out with an ankle sprain later in the first half. Kalani said the trainers cleared him to return, but BYU opted to hold him out due to the large margin. Puka left the stadium on crutches and Kalani is typically coy with injuries, so his status will be a main point to watch. Gunner Romney didn’t make the trip to Tampa due to an undisclosed injury — his status for Saturday’s game is up in the air.

BYU hosts Baylor Saturday night at 8:15 MT on ESPN.