BYU Up to 21 in AP Top 25 Poll, 25 in Coaches Poll

After opening at 25 in the Preseason AP Poll, BYU moved up to 21 in the week 2 AP Poll after a blowout road win at South Florida. Baylor moved up one spot to 9 after a 69-10 win over FCS foe Albany.

This is the 10th week in a row BYU has been ranked in the AP Poll, dating back to week 9 of last season. BYU was ranked for 16 consecutive weeks in the 2020 season after entering the polls in week two.

BYU also entered the USA Today Coaches Poll at 25 after starting the season unranked.

Two other BYU opponents are ranked in the AP Poll — Notre Dame (8) and Arkansas (16). Oregon dropped out after a 49-3 loss versus Georgia. Oregon hosts FCS foe Eastern Washington this week before hosting BYU on September 17.

BYU-Baylor kickoff at 8:15 pm MT Saturday night on ESPN.

Below is the full AP Poll.

1-Alabama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio St

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Texas A&M

7-Oklahoma

8-Notre Dame

9-Baylor

10-USC

11-Oklahoma St

12-Florida

13-Utah

14-Michigan St

15-Miami

16-Arkansas

17-Pitt

18-NC St

19-Wisconsin

20-Kentucky

21-BYU

22-Ole Miss

23-Wake Forest

24-Tennessee

25-Houston