Top JUCO QB Jake Retzlaff Commits to BYU

BYU added another QB to its 2023 roster as JUCO QB Jake Retzlaff signed with the Cougars.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller out of Riverside City College is the #1 rated JUCO QB in the 2023 class by ESPN and 247 Sports. Retzlaff had a banner year in 2022, throwing for 4,596 yards, 44 TDs, rushing for 515 yards and 6 TDs, and completing 63% of his passes. He had nine games with 300+ yards passing and six games with over 400 yards. He followed that up to a 2021 season where he threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 TDs.

Retzlaff will likely compete for the backup QB spot behind Kedon Slovis, who is the presumed starter. Retzlaff will be a Junior this upcoming season with two seasons of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt year available. He is enrolled for winter semester, meaning he can compete in Spring Ball and learn the playbook. Retzlaff will also look to position himself to be the starter in 2024 with 1-2 seasons of eligibility remaining after the 2023 season ends.

You can watch highlights of Jake below.