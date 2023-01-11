4-Star 2024 Forward Brody Kozlowski Talks BYU Offer

The 2024 recruiting class is shaping up to be an important one for BYU with several high-end local prospects. One of those is Corner Canyon HS forward Brody Kozlowski, who received a scholarship offer from BYU on Tuesday.

BYU has been recruiting the local product for over a year.

“BYU has been great about recruiting me and communicating over the last year,” Brody told me. “They’ve invited me to games and practices. Tuesday night I met with the coaches and received an offer from Coach Pope.”

Brody is rated a 4-star recruit by 247’s composite rating and is the 78th ranked recruit in the country. He has offers from Washington State, Boise State, Nevada, Loyola Chicago and others in addition to receiving heavy interest from Utah, UNLV, and Saint Mary’s.

The 6-foot-7 forward is a knockdown shooter with NBA range and has developed into a tenacious rebounder. He likely projects as a four if he chooses BYU, and reminds me a lot of Zac Seljaas and senior-year Dalton Nixon with his ability to hit shots and do a lot of the “glue guy” work that those two did so well during their time in Provo.

Brody doesn’t have a timeline to commit to a school, but plans to commit somewhere next fall. His mission plans are currently up in the air, so he could possibly join BYU’s team in 2024. BYU will need to keep the recruiting momentum they’ve gained with Brody, but there is strong blue-bloodlines here. Brody’s mom is BYUtv analyst and former hoops player Kristen Kozlowski. His dad, Travis, played football at BYU and his great-uncle, Glen, is one of the greatest receivers in BYU history.

Brody is one piece to a very important 2024 local class for BYU. Mali native and Wasatch Academy big man Malick Diallo is a 4-star, top 100 recruit that has offers from schools such as LSU, Arizona State, and Wazzu and is getting interest from high-major programs. BYU was the first school to offer Malick over a year ago.

Another recruit is 4-star, top 100 forward Isaac Davis who preps at Hillcrest HS in Idaho Falls. BYU has offered all three and is squarely in the mix, but will need to close and hold off several other schools. BYU needs to elevate its recruiting in the Big 12, and adding three top 100 recruits in a single class would be nice way to do that. BYU must hit on the high-end local prospects in the 2024 class, and these are the top three that BYU coaches are targeting.

All three are AAU teammates, with Brody and Isaac having played together for several years. Malick recently joined the Utah Prospects AAU team and will be more involved with those two this spring and summer.

Collin Chandler is also scheduled to return home from his mission before the 2024 season, so BYU could realistically have four 4-star recruits join the team in the 2024 season as BYU gears up for its second season in the Big 12.