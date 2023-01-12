How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 8 Gonzaga

All 17,978 seats have been sold at the Marriott Center and no. 8 Gonzaga is in town to take on the BYU Cougars.
BYU lost one (at LMU) and won one (at San Diego) to bring them to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in WCC play. That win at San Diego was BYU’s most recent game. It was on Saturday, and the Cougars won, 68-48.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-3 on the year with a 3-0 conference record. They jumped up a spot in this week’s AP Poll from no. 9 to no. 8. So far in conference play, the Zags have wins over Pepperdine, and at San Francisco and Santa Clara. Both USF and Santa Clara gave Gonzaga a run for its money despite falling short in the end. That win at Santa Clara was Gonzaga’s most recent. It had a final score of 81-76 in favor of the Bulldogs.
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Gonzaga a 75 percent chance of winning. Here’s how you can watch the game:
Game Date/Time:
- Thurs. Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- ESPN
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
- Sean Farnham (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
