How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine

BYU Basketball will face the visiting Pepperdine Waves on Saturday night.

The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 0-6 in away games, 0-4 in conference play, and 7-11 overall. The Waves played on Thursday, too, losing at San Diego. The final score of that game was 92-89. The Waves’ other conferences losses came at the hands of Gonzaga, Santa Clara and Pacific.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU an 85 percent chance of winning. Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 14, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.