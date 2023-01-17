Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile Commits to BYU

BYU landed a productive offensive lineman as Utah transfer Paul Maile committed to BYU.

Maile started in 12 games for the Utes at center last season. He’s played in 29 games over 5 seasons, starting in 17 of them. Maile will be a sixth-year senior this upcoming season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 304 pounds East HS graduate will likely step right in as a starting interior lineman for the Cougars. BYU returns starting center Connor Pay — who has started 27 career games — so one of them will likely switch over to guard. Maile has started one game in his career at right guard, so he could potentially start at guard and be the backup center while Pay remains at center.

Maile joins Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho as another interior offensive lineman that will factor heavily into BYU’s OL mix. Missouri State OL Ian Fitzgerald is another experienced player that will compete for the starting right tackle position opposite of Kingsley. BYU on paper appears to have a talented nucleus with Kingsley Suamataia, Connor Pay, Paul Maile, Weylin Lapuaho, Ian Fitzgerald, Brayden Keim, Lisala Tai, and several other young players.

Below are the transfers that have announced their commitment to BYU so far.

-Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt

-Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV

-Isaiah Bagnah, EDGE, BSU

-Jackson Cravens, DT, BSU

-Will Ferrin, K/P, BSU

-Wyatt Dawe, DL, SUU

-Weylin Lapuaho, OL, USU

-Ian Fitzgerald, OL, Missouri State

-Paul Maile, OL, Utah