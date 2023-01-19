Weber State All-American CB Eddie Heckard Commits to BYU

BYU landed one of the best defensive backs at the FCS level as Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard is a Cougar. Heckard confirmed to me Thursday morning that he is enrolled in classes at BYU for Winter Semester and will participate in Spring Ball.

A four-time All Big Sky nominee — three on the First Team — Heckard was also an AP All-American cornerback this past season. Heckard follows his former Head Coach Jay Hill over from Weber State and will likely step in as the top cornerback on BYU’s roster. Heckard had declared for the NFL Draft last month, but will instead use his last season of eligibility to play in the Big 12. Due to a redshirt, medical redshirt, and COVID season, Heckard will be a seventh-year senior this upcoming season.

Heckard can play both slot and outside corner. He is an extremely physical player that is an outstanding tackler and adept in coverage. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Heckard is the type of corner that can play man-to-man in the system that Jay Hill will employ. Heckard was in line to be the next Weber State cornerback to go to the NFL, but will now get some Big 12 tape in order to boost his draft stock.

Heckard redshirted in 2017, was granted a medical redshirt in 2018 after playing three games, then was a All Big Sky player the next four seasons. In 48 career games, Heckard has 214 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 7 interceptions, and 6 forced fumbles. 2022 was his best season when he racked up 71 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 10 pass deflections.

Heckard told me he had a ton of offers, with some of the bigger ones being Cincinnati, UCLA, Kansas State, Oregon State, Arizona State, Houston, Duke, SMU, and Minnesota. Heckard took official visits to UCLA and Cincinnati.

You can watch highlights of Heckard below.