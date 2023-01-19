Christopher Brooks Looks to Be Next BYU RB in NFL

BYU has certainly been in the spotlight lately in regards to NFL talent, especially at running back. Of the 16 players who rushed for at least 1,000 yards during the regular season, two of them are former BYU backs.

Tyler Allgeier made a strong case for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in Atlanta. The former fifth round pick got off to a slow start but slowly earned more and more carries with the Falcons, until he became a featured weapon in their offense. He finished the season with 1,035 rushing yards on 210 carries, with three touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams has taken the NFL by storm. First, he rushed for 1,066 yards, 11th-most the NFL. He also scored 17 rushing touchdowns, which not only led the entire NFL, but it broke Hall of Famer Barry Sanders’ 30-year old record for single-season rushing touchdowns by a Detroit Lion. That is some elite company. Then he captivated the world with his roller coaster of a post-game interview after eliminating the Packers in Green Bay in Week 18.

Now, is Christopher Brooks set to become the next in line of former BYU running backs in the NFL?

Brooks transferred to BYU from Cal after four seasons with the Golden Bears. He was BYU’s most productive running back in 2022, leading the team with 130 rushes for 817 yards and six touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Brooks is an imposing figure in the backfield. He proved to be tough to tackle. He rushed for at least 100 yards in three games for BYU, including 164 against Stanford in the regular season finale.

He ranked 26th in the nation with 6.3 yards per carry.

The Oceanside, CA native participated in last week’s Hula Bowl in Orlando. He rushed 13 times for 84 yards in the All-Star classic.

Christopher Brooks was coached by BYU alum and Super Bowl winning coach Brian Billick. Brooks could be on his way to MVP honors in the Hula bowl today after rushing for 86 yards on 13 Carrie’s. pic.twitter.com/AjqU4JzHQD — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) January 14, 2023

His performance in practice and in the game itself garnered interest from watchful eyes representing some NFL teams.

The Commanders met with RB Christopher Brooks (BYU) at the Hula Bowl, per source.



A physical back at 6’0”, 232 pounds, Brooks was superb throughout the week and has a frame similar to that of Brian Robinson & Antonio Gibson. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 17, 2023

The Chicago Bears met with draft prospect Christopher Brooks at the Hula Bowl, per sources.



Brooks played for BYU this past season and rushed for 817 yards, scored six touchdowns, and averaged 6.28 yards per carry. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 18, 2023

With BYU’s pro day still ahead, and NFL Draft season barely getting started, Brooks has already met with two NFL teams. His combination of size and speed is tantalizing for NFL teams. While he may not be the fastest, NFL-ready back, Brooks possesses traits that should translate to the next level.

It looks like Brooks is the next running back from BYU to be in the NFL. He may follow a similar path to another late-coming transfer to BYU in Ty’Son Williams. Who, after transferring to Provo from South Carolina, became an instant fan favorite when the 2019 BYU squad got off to a hot start. After having his BYU career cut short due to a knee injury, Williams has appeared in 14 games over two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Along with Allgeier and Jamaal Williams, Ty’Son Williams makes three former BYU running backs that appeared in the NFL in 2022.

Brooks has next.