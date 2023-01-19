How to watch BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

BYU Basketball’s games this week are both in California, starting at the 15-5 Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday night.

Last week, BYU went 1-2 in conference games with a home loss to Gonzaga, then a win over Pepperdine. The Cougars beat the Waves, 91-81 on Saturday night. BYU has a 14-7 overall record and is now 4-2 in the WCC (third place).

The Broncos are 3-2 (fourth place) in conference play, with those two losses being to Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. Santa Clara’s other losses were to San Jose State, Utah State and UCF. On Saturday, Santa Clara played at Pacific and won, 92-81.

BYU’s record at Santa Clara is 11-5. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor favors Santa Clara to win, giving them a 65 percent chance. Santa Clara won the last meeting between the two teams, in Jan. 2022, 77-76. That was at the Leavey Center. The Cougars and Broncos will play again in Provo in Feb. Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s late game:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 19, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Carter Blackburn (play-by-play)

Pete Gillen (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

